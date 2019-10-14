Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Nets game-winner
Labanc scored the game-winning goal and posted three shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
The winger was somewhat snakebit, coming empty on his first 13 shots over four games to start the year. Labanc now has goals in consecutive games, his only two points of the season, although he still carries an unsightly minus-9 rating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.