Blackwood will be in the visiting crease in St. Louis on Saturday, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.
Blackwood has lost his last four starts, giving up 16 goals on 119 shots. He is 9-21-3 with a 3.52 GAA and an .897 save percentage for the lowly Sharks. The Blues are averaging 2.86 goals this season, 25th in the NHL.
