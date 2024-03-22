Blackwood is set to start at home against Chicago on Saturday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Blackwood has a 9-19-3 record, 3.49 GAA and .897 save percentage in 36 contests this season. He returned from a groin injury Thursday and stopped 17 of 21 shots en route to a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay. Although Blackwood is having a difficult season, Chicago, which ranks 32nd offensively with 2.16 goals per game, is still a favorable matchup for the goaltender.