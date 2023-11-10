Blackwood stopped 39 of 41 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

The Sharks got two-point efforts from Tomas Hertl and Fabian Zetterlund, but Blackwood was the biggest reason they won. The 26-year-old netminder has won his last two starts, allowing just three goals on 80 shots in that span. He's now at 2-6-1 with a 4.00 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 10 appearances. Blackwood will likely face a ton of pucks when he plays, but he's shown flashes of being able to steal a result on occasion. He'll likely get some rest for Friday's game in Vegas.