Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Partaking in World Championship
Vlasic will play for Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship in Denmark, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
After the Sharks were ousted by Vegas on Sunday, the veteran blueliner will join a Canadian squad that already boasts marquee names like Connor McDavid, Mathew Barzal, Jaden Schwartz and Ryan O'Reilly. No stranger to international competition, Vlasic has earned gold medals in the Olympics and World Cup but has yet to bring home a title in this tournament (he won silver in 2009 and 2017).
