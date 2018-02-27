Sorensen was sent in a paper transaction to AHL San Jose on Monday, but was shortly recalled per the official AHL transaction log.

The move was to make Sorensen eligible for the AHL playoffs, and a common transaction across the NHL. So far this season Sorensen has scored four goals in 21 games despite only logging 10:03 of ice time, but could see a decrease in his role with newly acquired Evander Kane taking a spot in the top six.