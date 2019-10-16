Sharks' Marcus Sorensen: Ready to rock
Sorensen (upper body) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Hurricanes, NHL.com's Ross McKeon reports.
Sorensen will return to a bottom-six role against Carolina, skating with Joe Thornton and Barclay Goodrow on San Jose's third line. The 27-year-old Swede tallied one goal in three appearances to open the season before missing three games due to an upper-body injury.
