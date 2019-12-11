Sharks' Martin Jones: Fades late in Nashville
Jones stopped 29 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Predators.
Nashville's final goal was scored into an empty net. Jones was locked in a 0-0 goaltending duel with Juuse Saros until the third period, when a pair of power-play goals sunk the Sharks. Jones has now lost four straight starts, and on the season he's 12-11-1 with a 3.23 GAA and .891 save percentage.
