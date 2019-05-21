Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod for must-win game
Jones will guard the cage in Tuesday's Game 6 against the Blues in St. Louis, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Jones struggled in Sunday's Game 5, surrendering five goals on 40 shots en route to a disheartening 5-0 loss at home. The 29-year-old netminder will look to shake of that poor performance and help his team force a Game 7 in San Jose by picking up his fourth road victory of the playoffs Tuesday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...