Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod for must-win game

Jones will guard the cage in Tuesday's Game 6 against the Blues in St. Louis, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Jones struggled in Sunday's Game 5, surrendering five goals on 40 shots en route to a disheartening 5-0 loss at home. The 29-year-old netminder will look to shake of that poor performance and help his team force a Game 7 in San Jose by picking up his fourth road victory of the playoffs Tuesday.