Sharks' Martin Jones: Guarding goal Wednesday
Jones will defend the home goal Wednesday against the Hurricanes, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.
Jones didn't take part in Wednesday's morning skate, but that won't prevent him from taking the cage during the evening. He's coming off of a 40-save performance against the Canadiens on Sunday, which broke a spell of five straight outings having allowed three or more goals. He could be a sneaky fantasy play Wednesday versus a Hurricanes club that launches a league-best 38.7 shots per game on net but scores just 2.50 goals per game.
