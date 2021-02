Jones stopped 26 of 28 shots in a 3-2 win over the Ducks on Monday.

Jones had a 3-1 lead to protect entering the third period, but he allowed a goal to Maxime Comtois two minutes into the final frame. The Ducks applied pressure with nine shots in the third, but Jones made the lead stand. He improved to 6-4-0 with a 3.75 GAA and an .873 save percentage through 10 outings. Jones will remain the main option in goal for the Sharks as long as Devan Dubnyk (lower body) is out.