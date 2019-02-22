Sharks' Martin Jones: Shuts out Crosby and Co.
Jones stopped all 26 shots he faced to shut out the Penguins by a 4-0 score Thursday.
We were gearing up for a high-scoring affair between these two elite offenses, but only one showed up. Owners who held Jones out given his 3.35 GAA and .889 save percentage on the road coming in are kicking themselves, as he reversed those struggles by posting his second shutout of the season. The other was also a 26-saver, coming Dec. 18 in Minnesota.
