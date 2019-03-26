Sharks' Martin Jones: Slump persists

Jones allowed three goals on 23 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Red Wings on Monday.

That brings Jones up to four losses and 16 goals against in his last five starts, which followed a five-game winning streak. The maddening inconsistency has his record at 34-17-5 with a 2.91 GAA and an .898 save percentage. As a team, the Sharks have lost six straight, and Jones' play is a big reason why. His next chance to reverse his trend comes Thursday against Chicago.