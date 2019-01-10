Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting in Vegas
Jones will patrol the crease in Thursday's road game against the Golden Knights.
Jones has been decent of late, maintaining a passable 2.61 GAA and .900 save percentage through his last five starts, but he's managed to compile a 5-0-0 record over that span due to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The 29-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his 20th victory of the season in a brutal road matchup with a red-hot Vegas team that's won seven consecutive games.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: No longer starting Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Yields one to win fifth straight•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Between pipes against Kings•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Ends Lightning point streak•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Set to face Bolts at home•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...