Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting in Vegas

Jones will patrol the crease in Thursday's road game against the Golden Knights.

Jones has been decent of late, maintaining a passable 2.61 GAA and .900 save percentage through his last five starts, but he's managed to compile a 5-0-0 record over that span due to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The 29-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his 20th victory of the season in a brutal road matchup with a red-hot Vegas team that's won seven consecutive games.