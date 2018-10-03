Sharks' Martin Jones: Tending twine Wednesday
Jones will defend the cage against the Ducks on Wednesday.
Jones has hit the 60-game and 30-win thresholds in each of his previous three seasons and will likely do so again in 2018-19. The netminder will no doubt benefit from having two of the best defesenmen in the league in front of him following the addition of Erik Karlsson.
