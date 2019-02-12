Karlsson ended a nine-game goalless drought when he scored the game-winner in Monday's 7-2 victory over the Canucks.

Karlsson had gone without a point since Jan. 12, but had two points Monday, as he assisted on winger Evander Kane's second goal of the night. Karlsson has 13 points in 57 games and averaged only 11:17 entering this game. The fourth-liner doesn't merit much fantasy consideration.