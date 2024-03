Sturm posted an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Sturm snapped an eight-game point drought with his helper on a Thomas Bordeleau tally in the first period. The 28-year-old Sturm is up to 12 points, 59 shots on net, 62 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating through 52 appearances this season. He continues to maintain a middle-six role, but as a more defensive center, Sturm has little fantasy upside in a weak offense.