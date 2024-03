Sturm scored a shorthanded goal in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.

Sturm has been an important player for the Sharks during a tough season, but even compared to his modest production in prior seasons, it has been hard for fantasy managers to rely on him. Sunday's tally only brings Sturm to five goals and 10 points through 41 games. There isn't much reason to believe things will change. His ice time is somewhat limited, he logs time on the penalty kill, and averages just one shot per game.