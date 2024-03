Sturm registered an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blues.

Sturm hasn't scored in his last 13 games, but he has two helpers over his last four outings. His chances of contributing offensively are likely to remain limited while he's seeing third-line minutes, with hardly any power-play time to his name. Sturm is up to 13 points, 62 shots on net, 62 hits and a minus-18 rating through 54 contests overall.