Sturm scored a goal in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Devils.

Sturm snapped an eight-game goal drought with the opening tally Tuesday. The Sharks proceeded to surrender the next seven goals before getting one late in the third period from Justin Bailey. Sturm has filled in as the third-line center lately with the Sharks' depth down the middle tested by injuries. He's at four goals, five assists, 39 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-9 rating through 38 appearances this season.