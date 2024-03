Sturm provided an assist in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Stars.

Sturm has two goals and an assist over his last five games, representing solid production for a middle-six forward in a weak offense. The 28-year-old is centering the Sharks' third line in recent games while playing a more defensive role. He's at 11 points, 41 shots on net, 47 hits and a minus-11 rating through 42 appearances this season, so he doesn't need to be tracked closely in fantasy.