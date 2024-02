Sturm notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flames.

Sturm was okay to play Thursday after leaving Wednesday's game versus the Jets with a head injury. The 28-year-old center snapped his four-game slump with the helper on the first of Filip Zadina's two goals in the third period. Sturm has mainly filled a middle-six role this year, picking up eight points, 35 shots on net, 31 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 34 outings.