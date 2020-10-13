Marleau signed a one-year, $700,000 contract with the Sharks on Tuesday.

Marleau was decent while filling a middle-six role in 2019-20, picking up 22 points in 66 contests split between the Sharks and Penguins. The 41-year-old winger is just 45 games shy of passing Gordie Howe's NHL record of 1,767 games played, so it would hardly be surprising to see him hang up his skates for good after presumably setting the record this season. It's hard to imagine Marleau being more productive in 2020-21 than he was last year, so he'll be a fringe fantasy option at best in most formats.