Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Cashes in for overtime winner
Marleau scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.
Jonathan Quick misplayed the puck in the extra frame, and Marleau was there to fire it home. The 40-year-old forward had gone five games without a point prior to the decisive tally Monday. Marleau is up to 10 points in 21 contests this season, with the goal being his first game-winner of the year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.