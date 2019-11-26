Marleau scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Jonathan Quick misplayed the puck in the extra frame, and Marleau was there to fire it home. The 40-year-old forward had gone five games without a point prior to the decisive tally Monday. Marleau is up to 10 points in 21 contests this season, with the goal being his first game-winner of the year.