Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Ready to rock Monday
Marleau (illness) will play in Monday's game versus the Flames, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The 40-year-old Marleau will avoid missing his first game since signing with the Sharks, and he's accrued 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) through 51 games. He's played well and floating around the lineup, but he's designated for the top line in this matchup.
