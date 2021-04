Donato generated an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Donato recorded his first even-strength point since March 29 with the secondary helper on Joel Kellman's third-period tally. The 25-year-old Donato has cooled off with just two assists through nine outings in April. Overall, he has 20 points, 96 shots on net and 48 hits through 44 contests.