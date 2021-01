Donato scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

Donato got a little revenge against the team that traded him for a third-round pick in October. His two-point performance snapped a three-game dry spell. Donato has three points, 14 shots on goal and a minus-5 rating through six contests. A top-six skater for the Sharks, his fantasy value remains limited to deeper formats given his inconsistency.