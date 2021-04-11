Meier scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Meier tallied at 12:31 of the third period, but his goal didn't lead to a larger rally for the Sharks. The 24-year-old winger has two goals and a helper in his last five games. He's up to eight tallies, 24 points, 116 shots on net, 53 hits and a minus-2 rating through 38 appearances, mostly in a top-six role. He matched his career-high in power-play points with 10, a mark he also achieved in 2018-19.