Sharks' Timo Meier: Collects assist in loss
Meier posted an assist with four shots and four hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.
The Swiss winger has 62 points (28 goals, 34 helpers) in 73 games this season. He's added 84 hits and 237 shots with a plus-10 rating. For fantasy owners who took a chance on Meier on the waiver wire or in their drafts, he's produced plentiful returns in a breakout campaign.
