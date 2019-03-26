Meier posted an assist with four shots and four hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

The Swiss winger has 62 points (28 goals, 34 helpers) in 73 games this season. He's added 84 hits and 237 shots with a plus-10 rating. For fantasy owners who took a chance on Meier on the waiver wire or in their drafts, he's produced plentiful returns in a breakout campaign.