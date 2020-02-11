Meier registered a power-play assist, two shots on net and two PIM in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.

The Swiss winger has two goals and four assists in his last five games. Meier now has 37 points, 147 shots and 130 hits in 56 games this season. He's still far from last year's 66-point pace, but he could finish 2019-20 above the 50-point threshold.