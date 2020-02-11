Sharks' Timo Meier: Contributes power-play helper
Meier registered a power-play assist, two shots on net and two PIM in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.
The Swiss winger has two goals and four assists in his last five games. Meier now has 37 points, 147 shots and 130 hits in 56 games this season. He's still far from last year's 66-point pace, but he could finish 2019-20 above the 50-point threshold.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.