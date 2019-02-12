Sharks' Timo Meier: Opens scoring in blowout win
Meier scored his 20th goal of the season in Monday's 7-2 win over the Canucks.
The winger was an early season revelation for the Sharks, but this is only his second goal since the calendar flipped to 2019. With three points in his last five games, the production is there, but slower than when he had 14 points in 12 games to start the season. Exercise caution given the lack of consistency.
