Meier generated two assists and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Meier had a hand in setting up both of Tomas Hertl's goals in the game. The Swiss winger is on a five-game point streak, with three goals and six helpers in that span. He's up to 13 points, 36 hits and 56 shots on goal through 20 contests. It's safe to say his slow start is in the rear-view mirror -- the 23-year-old can be trusted again in fantasy.