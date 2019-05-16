Sharks' Timo Meier: Riding three-game point streak
Meier posted an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Blues in Game 3.
Meier has tormented the Blues with five points and 12 hits in three games in the series, including the game-winning goal in Game 1. Meier has made a name for himself in the playoffs with five goals and 10 helpers through 17 outings.
