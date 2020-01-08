Meier scored a power-play goal and had three shots with four hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to St. Louis.

Meier got the Sharks on the board two minutes into the third period, pulling San Jose to within 2-1. It was the 15th goal of the season for Meier, but his first on the power play since Oct. 19. The 23-year-old is on a modest three-game point streak, having amassed one goal and three assists in that stretch. Meier scored a career-high 30 goals in 2018-19 and isn't far off that pace this season, especially if he can start finding the net with more regularity on the power play.