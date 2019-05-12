Sharks' Timo Meier: Three points in Game 1 win
Meier scored twice, added an assist, and delivered five hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
Meier now has five goals and 13 points in 15 contests during the postseason, tied with Erik Karlsson for fourth on the Sharks in points. The physical winger also has 57 hits and 45 shots on goal during the playoff run, making him a premier DFS option at this point in the year.
