Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Doubtful to return Tuesday
Hertl (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game against the Coyotes in the second period and is unlikely to return, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Hertl is on pace for his best season yet with 15 goals and 33 helpers through 56 games, but if this injury is serious it could stunt his plans. The 24-year-old winger crashed into the boards on a short-handed rush and left the game immediately. More updates should be expected after Tuesday's game or Wednesday morning, and if this injury is serious, the Sharks will have to fill a top-six vacancy as well as a power-play spot.
