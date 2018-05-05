Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Finds twine yet again

Hertl scored for the third straight game to ignite a comeback, but his team fell short in a 5-3 loss to Vegas in Game 5 on Friday.

The bad news is this is just the first time Hertl has scored multiple points this postseason. The good news is that he has scored eight points in nine games, making it clear that he's playing like a top option for San Jose right now. Keep him in your lineup for as long as the Sharks still have games to play in the playoffs.