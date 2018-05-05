Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Finds twine yet again
Hertl scored for the third straight game to ignite a comeback, but his team fell short in a 5-3 loss to Vegas in Game 5 on Friday.
The bad news is this is just the first time Hertl has scored multiple points this postseason. The good news is that he has scored eight points in nine games, making it clear that he's playing like a top option for San Jose right now. Keep him in your lineup for as long as the Sharks still have games to play in the playoffs.
More News
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Late goal not enough in overtime loss•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Scores in third straight game•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Buries series-clinching goal•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Logs third playoff point in as many games•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Reaches 20-goal mark in victory•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Scores overtime winner•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...