Hertl scored a goal on two shots and dished an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Hertl tallied at 1:57 of the second period and assisted on Evander Kane's second goal of the game just six minutes later. The 27-year-old Hertl has collected multiple points in four of the last five games, and he has 12 points in his last 10 outings. The Czech center has racked up 17 goals, 38 points, 96 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 46 contests, surpassing his 36-point output from 2019-20.