Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Salvages return with late assist

Hertl registered an assist Sunday in a 3-1 win over the Flames.

The Sharks' winger returned to action Sunday after missing three games with a head injury. While Hertl was held in check most of the night, he did manage an assist on Joe Pavelski's empty-net goal with less than a minute to play. Having avoided a long-term injury, Hertl, with 15 points in as many games, should be re-inserted back into starting fantasy lineups and also be given serious consideration in daily formats too.