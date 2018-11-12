Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Salvages return with late assist
Hertl registered an assist Sunday in a 3-1 win over the Flames.
The Sharks' winger returned to action Sunday after missing three games with a head injury. While Hertl was held in check most of the night, he did manage an assist on Joe Pavelski's empty-net goal with less than a minute to play. Having avoided a long-term injury, Hertl, with 15 points in as many games, should be re-inserted back into starting fantasy lineups and also be given serious consideration in daily formats too.
