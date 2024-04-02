Eklund notched a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Eklund has been warm on offense with two goals and four assists over his last six games. Three of those points have come with the man advantage, including his secondary helper on Fabian Zetterlund's tally Monday. Eklund is up to 36 points, 117 shots on net, 67 blocked shots and a minus-43 rating through 72 appearances, playing mainly in a top-six role in his first full NHL campaign.