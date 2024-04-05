Eklund notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Eklund has two goals and five helpers over his last seven contests. The 21-year-old winger was dropped to the fourth line amid some overall struggles in March, but he's bounced back well and appears set to close out the season strong. He's posted 37 points, 117 shots on net, 67 blocked shots and a minus-43 rating through 73 appearances this season.