Eklund notched an assist in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Wild.
Eklund has four goals and six assists over his last eight outings. The 21-year-old winger is putting together a strong finish to his first full NHL campaign. For the season, he's at 44 points, 125 shots on net, 71 blocked shots and a minus-39 rating through 78 appearances in a top-six role.
More News
-
Sharks' William Eklund: Stays warm with pair of helpers•
-
Sharks' William Eklund: Pots goal in overtime loss•
-
Sharks' William Eklund: Scores hat trick•
-
Sharks' William Eklund: Hands out helper in loss•
-
Sharks' William Eklund: Generates power-play assist•
-
Sharks' William Eklund: Picks up helper Saturday•