Eklund notched an assist in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Wild.

Eklund has four goals and six assists over his last eight outings. The 21-year-old winger is putting together a strong finish to his first full NHL campaign. For the season, he's at 44 points, 125 shots on net, 71 blocked shots and a minus-39 rating through 78 appearances in a top-six role.