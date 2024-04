Eklund scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

Eklund has six goals and five assists over his last 10 outings while seeing primarily top-line usage in that span. The winger is up to 16 goals, 41 points, 125 shots on net, 67 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-42 rating over 76 appearances. Eklund hasn't been dominant, but he's shown enough overall for fantasy managers in dynasty formats to remain optimistic about his future.