Eklund notched two assists, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Eklund is piling up points late in the season with six goals and seven assists over his last 11 contests. The winger set up Kyle Burroughs' go-ahead tally in the second period and also assisted on a Fabian Zetterlund goal less than a minute later. Eklund has 43 points, 125 shots on net, 70 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-40 rating through 77 outings overall, and he's played primarily in a top-six role in his first full campaign.