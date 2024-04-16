Eklund recorded an assist, three shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Monday's 9-2 loss to the Oilers.

Eklund has gotten on the scoresheet in eight of the last nine games, earning four goals and seven assists in that span. The 21-year-old winger is up to 45 points, a minus-42 rating, 128 shots on net and 72 blocked shots through 79 appearances. Given the Sharks' poor play overall, Eklund has made a positive impression as the current keystone of the team's rebuild.