Eklund collected three goals - including one in overtime - in a 3-2 overtime win over the Blues on Saturday.

Eklund was hot as a pistol against the Blues. He scored twice on the power play in the second period and then added the game winner in the extra frame for his 15th of the year. The 21-year-old rookie is now on a modest four-game point streak, scoring three goals and three assists over that span. While he might not be a must-start option right now, Eklund is a player to monitor closely in future drafts as he continues to develop.