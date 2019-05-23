Neutral arbitrator Shyam Das technically upheld Voynov's suspension for the 2019-20 season Thursday, but he credited him 41 games as time served, which means Voynov will only be suspended for the first half the upcoming campaign, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Although Voynov will be eligible to return to action midway through the 2019-20 season, it's hard to imagine an NHL club taking a chance on him at this point given his checkered past. If he goes unsigned, the former King will likely return to his native Russia to continue his professional playing career.