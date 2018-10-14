Stars' Alexander Radulov: Points in every game so far

Radulov extended his season-long point streak to four games and nine points with a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over Anaheim.

Radulov has a goal in each of the Stars' first four games and five assists, too. The chemistry between him, Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin is very, very real. A repeat of last year's 70-plus points is certainly well within reach.

More News
Our Latest Stories