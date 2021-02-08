Radulov (lower body) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game versus the Blackhawks, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Radulov will miss a second straight game, and there's no clear timeline for his return. The 34-year-old was outstanding before suffering this injury, as he registered 11 points through the first eight games. Joel Kiviranta (lower body) skated on the first line during Monday's practice, and he could be activated from injured reserve to fill in for Radulov on Tuesday.