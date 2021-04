Cogliano notched an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Cogliano set up Blake Comeau for the empty-net goal in the third period. The 33-year-old Cogliano snapped a six-game point drought with his assist. He's at 11 points, 72 shots on net, 70 hits and a plus-1 rating in 43 outings. The Canadian forward hasn't done much scoring from his usual third-line assignment, so he's safe to avoid in most fantasy formats.